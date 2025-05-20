War 2 Teaser: 94 seconds of 'Fire vs Thunder' as Hrithik Roshan battles Jr NTR, with Kiara’s bold bikini debut raising the heat

The first look at one of the most anticipated films of 2025 is finally here! War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War and will showcase the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, with new characters added into the mix. The official teaser of the movie has been released, and it is an action-packed 94 seconds of ‘Fire vs Thunder’ as Hrithik battles Jr. NTR. Kiara Advani’s bold bikini debut raises the heat.

Today, May 20, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie War 2 released the official teaser across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 34-second teaser began with the YRF Spy Universe’s logo and a voiceover by Jr. NTR. He said he had been keeping an eye on Hrithik Roshan’s character, Kabir, for a long time.

He referred to Kabir as “India’s best soldier” and “R&AW’s best agent” but added that he isn’t that anymore. His warning of “Get ready for war” set the stage for a massive showdown between the two. The teaser showcased their rugged looks. It was filled with fight sequences—in the air, water, snow—you name it.

Kiara Advani made a stunning appearance in a yellow bikini, and there was a brief glimpse of a song teasing the chemistry between Hrithik and her. The breathtaking locations, catchy background score, and stylish action added to the teaser’s appeal.

Watch the full teaser of War 2 here!

The caption of the teaser read, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Netizens couldn’t stop raving about the teaser in the comments section. One person said, “When Hrithik walks, it's style. When NTR enters, it's storm. War 2 is FIRE vs THUNDER,” and another wrote, “Hrithik’s intensity, NTR’s power, and Kiara’s charm — this is going to set the screen on FIRE!” Many others left fire emojis.

Today also marks Jr. NTR’s birthday, so the makers of War 2 chose the perfect occasion to launch their asset. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It arrives in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

