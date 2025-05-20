War 2 Vs Coolie: Twitterati come up with interesting reactions too clash between Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Rajinikanth’s films

Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer War 2 are set to clash at the box office on the same release date. Both big-ticket films will hit theatres on August 14, and there’s been palpable excitement among audiences ever since.

On May 20, the makers of War 2 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming action thriller, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR battling it out in a series of nail-biting sequences.

Moreover, actress Kiara Advani’s scintillating presence in the film has also grabbed attention, as she plays the lead heroine in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Now, social media is abuzz with fans voting for their top pick to watch on the Independence Day weekend. Given the massive fan following commanded by the lead stars of both films, it looks like each has an equally strong shot at box office success.

But when it comes to the audience, there’s been a clear divide. While some netizens argue that War 2 doesn’t stand a chance in the southern states of India, others counter that its glitz, glamour, and high-octane action give it a significant edge—claiming Coolie doesn’t come close to matching that scale.

In fact, some fans have even criticized War 2 for appearing too similar to its predecessor, judging solely from the teaser.

On the other hand, many have praised Coolie for offering original content, crediting director Lokesh Kanagaraj for bringing a fresh vision to the screen.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

For the unversed, the teaser of War 2 was unveiled today, May 20, coinciding with Jr NTR’s 42nd birthday.

The film marks his Hindi debut, and from the looks of it, the Devara star impresses in a rugged, intense avatar as the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir.

Meanwhile, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The high-octane actioner is a multi-starrer, featuring names like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, and more.

