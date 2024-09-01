Mira Rajput is a true blue fashion queen— be it her classy gowns, stylish everyday wear picks, or simply incomparable ethnic picks, she slays them all. Keeping up with the pre-existing reputation, the actress stepped out in a stunning Patiala suit with a multicolored hue. It was also elegantly embellished with gold embroidery work that looked just awesome. We are obsessed.

So, why not zoom in for a closer look at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s stylish ethnic ensemble? It’s time to take a major scoop of fashion-forward inspiration from none other than Shahid Kapoor’s fashionable wifey.

Mira knows just how to turn heads with her fashionable ensembles. Her latest look was no different. The classy fit featured a bright red upper-thigh length kurta with intricate gold embroidery work around the neckline. This classy kurta also had oversized sleeves, adding to its overall charm. We totally adore how the classy choice beautifully wrapped around the divorce frame, accentuating her curves.

The eye-catching kurta, with a circular-shaped neckline and a full-sleeved design, also had dramatically intricate gold embroidery work, elevating the vibe of the whole look. This was paired with ankle-length yellow pants, which obviously weren’t basic. The layered and high-waisted patiala pants had a wide-legged and flared style with a draped design that was just so brilliant. The red-lined design on the pants also glowed against the bright hue.

She also added a multicolored semi-sheer dupatta with golden embroidery at its edges—A very wise decision indeed! Mira also completed her outfit with matching gold heels and a unique design, giving a rather formal and femme vibe to the overall ensemble. The formal heels also gave a rather well-thought-out vibe to the ensemble. An ethnic outfit as versatile as this one is perfect for every occasion—From weddings, family functions, a star-studded celebration, and others. We’re in love with her ensemble.

Furthermore, Mira Kapoor went with minimalistic yet meaningful accessories to add some gorgeousness to the unique ensemble. The list included a delicate gold necklace, from her nani’s jewelry collection and matching statement-worthy rings on her fingers. She also added a matching gold bangle to her hand. These special picks added some bling to her look and ensured that all the focus remained stable on her charming orange-and-black ensemble.

Even her well-manicured nails were a very wise decision. Moreover, Mira also kept her makeup very subtle, with a radiant base. She also highlighted her eyes with some light eyeshadow, expertly filled eyebrows, and volumizing mascara. She also applied a touch of blush to add a pop of color. However, her peach lipstick was the prettiest element of the makeup look.

But what did you think of Mira Rajput’s stylish Patiala suit look with the emotional twist? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

