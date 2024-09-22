Navya Naveli Nanda’s blissful blue saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is the ultimate wedding season inspo if you love to keep it minimal yet fabulous

The spotlight shone brightly on Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, last evening, September 22. She graced a glamorous event in a breathtaking blue saree designed by the dynamic duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Just believe us, her look is still lingering in our minds, and we can’t shake it off. Let’s take a closer look at her saree.

Navya opted for a chic, plain blue drape elegantly adorned with thick silver borders that ran along its length. What truly stole the show was the floral embroidery on the silver borders in shades of pink and blue, which gave the saree a royal touch. Her saree was a perfect blend of tradition and taste, having all the appeal to suit the occasion.

She brought the WOW factor with her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree and silver short-sleeved blouse with a round neckline. The blouse was heavily embroidered with silver sequins, which glittered at every blink. The sequins had nice touches of green, pink, and blue, providing a nice contrast to the silver border on the saree.

Keeping her accessories chic and minimal, Navya opted for silver round earrings with just the right sparkle. This minimalist choice not only let her stunning saree and blouse bask in the limelight but also showcased her fashion finesse, leaving us all in awe of her elegant style.

Now let’s talk about her make-up. Navya served a masterclass in soft glam with warm brown tones that had us all captivated. Her glossy brown lipstick, nude shimmery eyeshadow, and precise eyeliner made her eyes pop, and with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and a highlighter, she glowed like a Goddess.

Navya let her hair cascaded down in gentle curls, framing her face with effortless elegance, and she looked nothing short of a diva.

Navya Naveli Nanda has always wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense. No one can ace simple and hassle-free outfits like she does, and she has done it once again with her latest appearance.

She has reminded us that sometimes less is more, which resonates with many. We can’t wait to see how she continues to inspire us with her style in the future. Navya’s impressive sartorial choices indicate that she’s just getting started in her journey to inspire us with her style.

