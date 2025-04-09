Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for ‘gratitude and love’ on wife Jaya Bachchan’s birthday; Navya Nanda drops UNSEEN pic to wish her ‘nani’

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turns 77 today, April 9, 2025 and fans couldn’t keep calm. They took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes to her. Now, her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express gratitude for the outpouring of love for her. Meanwhile, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also posted an unseen photo of her with her beloved ‘nani’ and it's the cutest thing on the Internet today.

Taking to X (formerly twitter) today, Big B extended his heartfelt thanks to fans for wishing Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, writing, “T 5343 - to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday , my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here ..”

Their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to Instagram Stories to share a beautiful unseen photo with her nani. In the pic, they are captured sharing a sweet moment, gazing at each other while dressed in traditional attire.

The veteran actress is seen in an elegant cream saree with a pink border, while Navya looks radiant in a vibrant yellow suit. Alongside the photo, she simply wished her nani writing, “Happy birthday Nani.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside his mother Jaya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda. The trio was seen stepping out of the same car, with the Be Happy actor taking the lead and making sure the luggage was handled and that both Jaya and Navya made their way safely to the entry gate.

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan continues to balance her both politics and acting. She is a prominent member of the Rajya Sabha since 2004 and represents the Samajwadi Party. On the acting front, she was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she shared screen space with stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

