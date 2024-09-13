Parineeti Chopra has always gone above and beyond to serve some of the most unique and unexpected fashion statements, and the best part of it all is the fact that her choices always work out for her. This was especially true for the cool mint-colored co-ord set that she chose to wear, earlier today. It was also given a slightly casual twist with a white T-shirt, and we loved it. We also adored the visibly sporty twist brought on by her comfy sneakers!

So, without any further ago, why don’t we jump right in and have a properly detailed glance at Parineeti Chopra’s latest swoon-worthy semi-formal look for a fiery dose of inspiration from the Amar Singh Chamkila actress?

Parineeti Chopra is a huge fan of semi-formal outfits, and it is evident from her social media posts. From sassy co-ord sets to unique tops and dresses, the versatile Golmaal Again actress has rocked them all. Her cool mint-hued coordinated set look was proof of her fashion finesse. We love the Parineeti Chopra style.

Her semi-formal look featured a cool mint co-ord set with a lined and striped style, adding a modern twist to its overall texture. The classy set featured a full-sleeved jacket, which was left open. Its oversized silhouette with pockets on both sides also made the jacket super comfortable and supremely aesthetic to wear. This was worn over a plain pristine white T-white with a circular neckline that looked just great. It also helped her flaunt her toned frame.

The casual T-shirt was tucked into her pants, and we loved that. Furthermore, these matching pants with the same trendy hue and modernized texture were totally on fleek. The high-waisted look with ankle-ankle length style effortlessly elevated the Ishaqzaade actress’ modern statement. Even the comfortable and wide-legged design of her pants was fashionable. After all, even the unique fluorescent color of the trend-worthy co-ord set totally made Chopra’s complexion pop and glow.

Last but not least, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress chose to complete the outfit with a sporty touch by going with matching pristine white sneakers. They also gave the ensemble a well-conceived and rounded-out aesthetic. We are a big fan of how comfortably cool and confident Parineeti Chopra looked with this one, and we are absolutely taking notes right here.

Talking about her accessories game, Parineeti chose to take the minimalistic route by opting for simple Gen-Z-approved semi-tinted black sunglasses. She also added a classy ring to add some charm to her outfit’s overall appeal. The simple choices ensured that her output was able to shine under its spotlight, and we are super inspired by that. Such minimalistic moves are just perfect for semi-formal ensembles.

The actress also tied her luscious locks up, styling them into a naturally wavy ponytail hairstyle with a middle parting that simply rocked. The effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle also added a touch of effortless glamor to the semi-casual look. It legit allowed her dark and shiny locks to cascade down her back and shoulders, adding to the cool mint look.

Last but not least, Parineeti’s makeup choice for the evening was nothing short of flawless, as well—a radiant base, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and a nourishing pink matte lipstick with a touch of sheen, they collectively contributed to the actress’ rather amazing look.

What did you think of Parineeti Chopra’s latest cool mint co-ord set look? Do you want this set in your wardrobe, too? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

