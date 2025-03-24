Rashmika Mandanna goes Annyeonghaseyo as she flaunts Korean-style monochrome fit for Sikandar trailer launch

Rashmika Mandanna is serving the cutest looks, giving fans even more reasons to call her Crushmika. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film alongside Salman Khan, she embraced a Korean-inspired monochrome outfit. Snapped in a brown skirt and top, let’s take a closer look at how she styled this ensemble.

The Sikandar star curated her look in a trendy brown color palette. Opting for a chocolate brown shade, she wore a full-sleeved shirt with a relaxed fit. The top featured wide-cuffed wrists and loose-style sleeves, adding a chic touch. What made it even more eye-catching was the gold button detailing, which added just the right pop of contrast to the look.

Styling it the Korean way, Rashmika embraced a core Gen-Z aesthetic to complete her look. She paired her top with a longline skirt in the same shade, featuring light pleats at the waist that flowed gracefully to the floor. With its flared silhouette, the skirt perfectly complemented her chic yet effortless style.

Though hidden beneath her full-length skirt, it appears that Rashmika completed her trailer launch look with gold-toned footwear. Opting for a relaxed-over-relaxed monochrome ensemble, she exuded effortless charm. Flashing her brightest smile, she fully embraced the Korean vibe, even flaunting finger hearts for the camera.

Advertisement

Keeping the focus on her outfit, Rashmika kept her accessories minimal. She styled her look with a few rings, crystal stud earrings, and a delicate chain necklace for a balanced touch. Looking effortlessly cute, she waved at fans while posing against the film’s poster backdrop.

Sticking to a simple yet elegant style, the Goodbye actress tied her hair back in a chic half-bun. She opted for a nude makeup base to complement her monochrome look, adding a hint of bronzer, mascara to highlight her expressive eyes, and a nude lip gloss to complete the look.

This ensemble is perfect for posh dinner parties or high-end brunches. What do you think of Rashmika’s look for the trailer launch?