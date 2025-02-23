Mrs actress Sanya Malhotra dances to Jalebi Bai and we didn't know we needed this version; WATCH

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the acclaim for her performance in the movie Mrs. The actress’ recent film is a take on marriage and patriarchy. Amid all the praise, a video of Sanya dancing to the song Jalebi Bai has surfaced on the internet. We surely didn’t know we needed this version.

Today, February 23, 2025, the paparazzi shared a video of Sanya Malhotra from a wedding. She looked stunning in a burgundy saree and golden jewelry. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was styled in a bun. She was seen dancing to the song Jalebi Bai with full swag and style.

Watch Sanya Malhotra’s dancing video here!

Fans couldn't keep calm over Sanya Malhotra's moves and flooded the comments section with their appreciation. One person said, "Amazing dancer she is," while another wrote, "Upcoming superstar Sanya Malhotra. Been a fan since Dangal." A user stated, "She's a fab dancer, dream to see her dancing with Hrithik one day." Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Sanya's movie Mrs. can be streamed on ZEE5. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. The cast includes Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios.

Earlier, Sanya Malhotra expressed her feelings after seeing the response to Mrs. In a note on her Instagram Stories, she shared, "I am truly overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation Mrs. is receiving. The film is soooo close to my heart and its story means the world to me."

She added, "Over time, I've learned to disconnect and let go once a film is out allowing it to belong to the audience. But seeing how deeply so many people are relating to this story—heartbreaking yet heartwarming at the same time—feels incredibly special."

Regarding her upcoming movies, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has the film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao in her lineup.