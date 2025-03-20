Work to club Friday outfits: 3 celebrity-approved formal wear ft. Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor

Navy blue pinstripes and grey windowpane are alright but formal wear doesn’t always mean plain and sophisticated, especially on Fridays. Why settle for basics when you can be the life of the party? Albeit an office party! Bring style and fun vibes to the office in vibrant and lively formal wear. Our inspiration? — Alia Bhatt’s pink blazer-skirt combo, Tamannaah Bhatia’s tangerine oversized blazer, and Shraddha Kapoor’s hot-pink crop blazer. Here’s how to style these vibrant and chirpy-hued corporate fits like a fashion diva at work. Let’s see

Alia Bhatt in Barbie Pink

Who said satin pink fabric is only for romantic date nights? Alia Bhatt proved that Barbie-pink color and satin fabric can be a go-to corporate pick for fashionistas. Keep it fun and peppy like Alia by adorning a shimmery pink blazer-skirt combo to work. Here’s how the Jigra star styled it:

Alia Bhatt channeled the dreamy Korean boss-girl energy in the three-piece work-wear combo including an oversized blazer, a bustier, and a maxi skirt. The Brahmastra actress styled a deep V-neck bustier top with a matching oversized blazer featuring broad shoulders and a fitted waist. This trendy silhouette added an edge to the elegant outfit. She paired this combo with a maxi skirt in matching color and fabric, making the ensemble monochromatic and trendy.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress kept it subtle and graceful with just a pair of statement diamond earrings and a couple of rings. The messy updo added a voguish edge to her pink formal wear.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Tangerine

Hence proved that orange is the new black. Especially in the corporate fashion arena, people are embracing orange more and more. Tamannaah Bhatia’s tangerine oversized blazer is a testament to orange becoming increasingly popular in the sophisticated fashion game. Here’s how the South Indian heartthrob styled it:

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for an oversized blazer with boxy shoulders and a fitted waist, exuding power and class. She went for the shirtless blazer style, adding a sultry edge to the sophisticated fit. Tamannaah paired the blazer with matching straight-fit trousers for a monochromatic and bold look.

The Baahubali actress styled her fun formal wear with quirky jewelry. She stylishly added a stack of golden bracelets and leopard print scrunchy over her sleeves and adorned a couple of chunky golden rings to complete her power look. She left her hair open in rough and wavy tresses, making her look effortless and stylish.

Shraddha Kapoor in Fuchsia Pink

Nothing says bold and feminine quite like the bold pink color. For a charismatic, statement-making, and unapologetically feminine look, go with Fuchsia formal wear like Shraddha’s. Adorn a bustier instead of a shirt and you’ll create a head-turning office fit that slays.

Shraddha Kapoor’s fuchsia crop blazer strikes the perfect balance between typical and contemporary office wear. The Stree actress adorned the hot pink ensemble with a tie-dye effect from top to bottom. The cropped blazer boasted long sleeves passing her wrists while the notch lapel collars added sophistication to the otherwise peppy attire. Shraddha flaunted the blazer over a matching bustier with a V-neckline, making the top graceful and bold.

The Baaghi actress paired this fit with matching trousers in a relaxed fit. She adorned a pair of chunky golden hoops that perfectly complemented the deep pink ensemble. Her soft waves added an effortless charm to the fun-friday fit.

So, Alia’s Barbie pink, Tamannaah’s tangerine, or Shraddha in fuchsia; which formal wear made the cut it as the funkiest Friday fit?