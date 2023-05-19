Sara Ali Khan rocks Astha Narang sharara set for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotion; Can you guess its cost?

Sara Ali Khan aces ethnic outfits like few other actresses can! The actress is currently making heads turn and paying tribute to her roots at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. Sara will next be seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Just two days ago, the actress shared a promotional reel with Vicky Kaushal, in which the actors were seen recreating the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. While the reel was entertaining, it was Sara Ali Khan’s stunning bright red outfit that garnered the most attention. Did you love it as much as we did? Scroll down to find out its details!

Sara Ali Khan in Astha Narang red peplum and sharara set

In the reel, Sara is seen dressed in a red peplum and sharara set from Astha Narang. The full-sleeved peplum kurta has scalloped ends, and features a beautiful flare at the bottom that looks extremely flattering. The peplum kurta and the sharara feature intricate, beautiful threadwork, that adds to the elegance and beauty of the outfit. Sara exudes regal elegance in the outfit, and we absolutely loved this look! The peplum and sharara set costs a whopping Rs 78,000!

Sara Ali Khan styled her hair in a half-up hairstyle that complemented her ethnic outfit perfectly! She simply accessorized with a pair of statement golden hoop earrings, that took her look up a notch. Sharing the reel, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Yeh thi Kapil aur Somya ki pyaar Bhari reel Now your turn- mushy make us feel Sabse hatke reel my story shall steal Kyunki jab pyaar kiya what’s there to conceal???” Check out her look below!

We think Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in the red sharara set! What did you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

