Sara Ali Khan has always been one of the most fabulous fashion icons, and it’s all thanks to her simplistic yet stylish fashion choices. She basically proved the same with pictures of herself in a sincerely elegant mustard yellow anarkali suit set for Ganesh Visarjan 2024. We are obsessed with her bright and classy look, and we loved the actress’ minimalistic magic for this Sara Ali Khan suit outfit.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a proper look at Sara Ali Khan’s recent mustard yellow elegant ethnic ensemble for some wedding season fashion inspiration from the Murder Mubarak actress?

Sara Ali Khan has consistently been serving some of the most refreshing and resplendent ethnic outfits. But, what makes these trend-worthy looks all the more special is the fact that they are all things alluring and affordable. This was visibly proven by the bright yellow-hued outfit that she wore for Ganesh Visarjan 2024. We adored the Sara Ali Khan new dress.

The look featured a full-sleeved and ankle-length kurta with embellishments on the sleeves. Further, even the free-flowing silhouette of the anarkali along with the well-pleated skirt enhanced its overall design. The classy pick was beautifully cinched at the waist, helping her flaunt her curves, and accentuate her figure. It gracefully moved with the Atrangi Re actress. The best part is that the anarkali, known as ‘Avittam Mustard Yellow Anarkali’ from Aachho Jaipur, also came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 7,420–Isn’t that just amazing?

Advertisement

The printed style also added to the overall design of the classy outfit, and we’re taking notes about it. The diva added a matching bright sheer dupatta that looked great. It was laden with a light printed material that slayed. We also loved the bright hue of the statement ensemble as it made her complexion glow. She also added matching strappy heels to keep her look harmonized—An extremely wise decision indeed!

Talking about her accessories, Khan kept things minimalistic with some delicate picks like unique gold stud earrings with matching bangles. She also added classy rings on her fingers: These simply cool choices added to her look while ensuring that the attention remained focused on her remarkable yellow ensemble.

Even her makeup look was visibly on fleek. Sara Ali Khan kept the minimalistic theme going with a radiant base, a touch of blush, and pink lipgloss. Her warm smile along with her natural beauty and inner glow were the highlights of the gasp-worthy mustard yellow-hued anarkali look. We are obsessed with the makeup.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Sara chose to leave her hair open and styled her dark tresses into a rather well-set sleek, and straight look. These locks, with a prominent middle parting, also added some major charm to her ethnic look, while also framing her face to perfection. They also allowed her hair to cascade freely.

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s mustard yellow Anarkali suit outfit? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Airport Style: Kiara Advani elevates co-ord set with leather jacket for SASSIEST all-black airport look