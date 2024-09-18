If you have always been one of those fashion queens who love to ace their looks, no matter the occasion. Well then, you really mustn’t miss out on Kiara Advani’s wardrobe choices. She knows just how to slay in the trendiest way. She proved that to us, this morning, with the most fiery all-black airport look with a chic co-ord set and the hottest black leather jacket. We are super impressed by this Kiara Advani black outfit.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom right and have a look at the incredible all-black Kiara Advani airport look with unexpected monochromatic twists, for a major dose of Kiara Advani fashion style.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress always picks just the right looks for her airport ensembles. She never fails to leave onlookers swooning by serving the most sizzling fashion and style goals at the airport. Earlier today, she proved the same in an all-black airport look. The diva was papped in a semi-formal ensemble at the Mumbai airport, and we’re deeply in love with this Kiara Advani outfit.

The JuggJug Jeeyo airport outfit featured an oversized full-sleeved black leather jacket with a simply sassy appeal. This classic jacket also had a slight balloon-like twist, making it all the more interesting as a fashion pick. It also had a ruched style, adding to the look’s texture.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ jacket was layered upon a matching black crop top for that semi-formal appeal. This fitted crop top helped her flaunt her curves while showing us the incomparable power of even the most basic outfit choices when styled to perfection. The plain black top also gave a modernized Gen-Z touch to the whole look.

This was further paired with matching white high-waisted and floor-length joggers. The straight fit and flared style of these pants was just right in comparison with the oversized silhouette of the leather jacket. They beautifully complemented the crop top, creating a very well-balanced look.

Meanwhile, the white tie-ups of the pants also elevated the diva's ensemble, giving it a chic and effortlessly cool as well as a monochromatic twist. The diva completed her outfit with white sneakers, giving a rather monochromatic and well-thought-out appeal. We are undoubtedly taking notes, right here. Kiara Advani has proven time and again that her style is all about being comfortable while looking fabulous, are this always leaves us feeling impressed and inspired.

For accessories, Kiara kept things minimalistic and added dark-tinted sunglasses with a transparent sleek frame for that harmonious touch. She also added a classy ring on her fingers, which gave her outfit a luxurious twist. She showed how to embrace the edgy appeal of black with these choices.

While keeping things comfortable and cool for her airport allure, Kiara also went with an easy-breezy hairstyle by leaving her luscious locks open and styled into a sleek and straight look with a prominent middle parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her beautiful face to be visible, while also framing it. The dark tresses also cascaded down her back, adding to the look.

Advani also paired her OOTD with a natural-looking flawless dewy base with just a touch of blush. However, her nourished pink lips and her incomparable natural beauty caught all of our attention. We simply love how her natural glow is shining through this entire look.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s latest airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

