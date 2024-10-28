Shilpa Shetty shines brighter than Diwali diyas in her dazzling ivory sequin saree and corset blouse

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood is buzzing with various Diwali parties. No one shines quite like our beloved diva, Shilpa Shetty!Recently, she attended Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash, looking ethereal in a white saree, which we must say is the ultimate Diwali outfit inspiration we never knew we needed! Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Shilpa's saree, made from fine net and mesh fabric, comes from the shelves of designer Tanieya Khanuja. It showcases stunning sequin embellishments that add a glamorous touch and features the feather detailing along the hem, which creates a draped, ethereal appearance. Additionally, the saree is adorned with a beautiful floral border that runs along the edges of the drape, enhancing the overall sophistication of the Diwali outfit.

Shilpa wore an ivory strapless corset beneath her saree, beautifully accentuating her figure. The corset features matching mesh and net detailing, which blends seamlessly with the saree while adding a contemporary touch to the traditional drape.

Shilpa completed her outfit by choosing a single accessory: a unique white pearl choker adorned with a beautiful green pendant. This selection perfectly enhances her ivory saree while adding a splash of color, showcasing her exquisite taste in accessorizing.

For her makeup, the seasoned actress chose a bronze eyeshadow palette that complemented the glamor of her outfit. She applied shimmery bronze eyeshadow on her eyelids, enhancing the depth of her eyes, and added mascara to her beautifully curled lashes along with well-defined brows. A subtle blush and highlighter on her cheeks enhanced her complexion, while her nude lips provided the perfect finishing touch. Shilpa wore her hair down in loose curls, further accentuating the soft and feminine theme of her look.

Shilpa Shetty truly stood out by wearing an ethereal ivory saree designed by Tanieya Khanuja, which beautifully blends traditional and modern styles. Her fashion choices have established her as a style icon in Bollywood, influencing many with her sense of style throughout history. Whether it's a red carpet event or a Diwali celebration, this stunning outfit is sure to make waves in the fashion world for seasons to come.

