Sushmita Sen raises her fashion game in formal outfit, but it’s the pearl accessories we have our eyes on

The way Sushmita Sen owns up to her style definitely deserves a 90-degree bow. One of the OG style queens, the actress, with each appearance is making sure she’s not only serving looks but also guiding millennials and Gen-Z in the process. Attending an event last night, she served boss-babe energy in a plain shirt and pants, showing off her bewitching beauty; but what amazed us was her accessories. Curious to know the deets? Then let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Making a style statement in formals, Sushmita Sen attended an event wearing a satin shirt. The white shirt had a lapel collar forming a deep V-neckline and full sleeves with a neat band at the edge. If you want to know how to make a formal look bold and subtle at the same time, then take a lesson from the style icon herself. Also, not forgetting to add a polished touch, she neatly tucked the shirt into her bottoms.

Keeping her look stylish, she decided to pair up her white satin shirt with black formal pants. We all know a chic combination of white and black can never go wrong. Her formal pants had a high-on-the-waist tailored fitting with the wide silhouette adding to the easygoing vibe.

What made her look stand out the most was the exceptional style game she played with the accessories. Yes, her accessories were the central focus, with all the pearl layered necklaces having both choker and long style and the ring finishing it off with perfection. Also, for an additional accessory, she carried a classy clutch. She styled her voluminous long tresses in loose waves and left them open in the middle partition.

Advertisement

Also adding to her already glowing beauty, she enhanced her facial features with the radiant base. Deciding on the bold makeup, she added the blush glow on her cheekbones, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a dark-shade lipstick giving the finishing touch. Paired with the black heels, the actress made sure to tie all the details together.

Do you also wish to channel bold and stylish vibes to an office party or any other event? Then this Sushmita Sen-style template of a versatile, classy ensemble partnered with striking accessories, deserves your attention.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday happily twirls in backless blue kurta and sharara set for Kesari 2 promotions