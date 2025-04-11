Ananya Panday happily twirls in backless blue kurta and sharara set for Kesari 2 promotions

The time ain’t coming anytime soon when Ananya Panday will stop making our hearts skip a beat—and here she proved that once again. Gearing up for her next big release with Akshay Kumar and busy with promotions, the actress dropped a video on social media twirling and giggling in a stunning short kurta and sharara. And trust me, her look is to die for. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her outfit!

Ananya Panday in western wear is amazing, but her in traditional attire is always a sight to behold. Promoting her upcoming movie Kesari 2, the actress recently served looks in a backless blue short kurta with a halter neckline that subtly showcased her cleavage. What caught our attention the most was how, against the sky blue backdrop, her ensemble looked vibrant with pink and white prints and intricate detailing around the neckline and hem. The structured bodice enhanced her toned figure—and let’s be honest, we’re all craving that look ourselves.

The Call Me Bae actress paired the kurta with a matching sharara that clung to her thighs before flaring out from the knees. Complementing the vibe of the top, the sharara was also adorned with splashes of pink, adding a playful touch to her look.

Ananya Panday did complete justice to her outfit, accessorizing with minimal jewelry. She styled her ears with round earrings, making sure not to steal attention from the ensemble. Along with outfit goals, she also served hair goals—her tresses were styled straight, with the front strands neatly secured back.

The flawless and mesmerizing glow on her face was achieved with subtle makeup glam. She enhanced her already radiant skin with a light concealer and foundation base, adding a soft-girl touch with blush on her cheekbones and a nude-shade glossy lipstick. Her eyes demanded attention with long lashes and a stroke of kajal.

Looking to enhance your festive wardrobe? Then grab a notebook and take notes from the diva herself—Ananya Panday has got the perfect look for you.

