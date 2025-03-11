Ananya Panday enjoys tropical bliss in scarf top and bikini bottom, flaunts Chanel Bag worth Rs 3 lakh

Ananya Panday’s travel diaries are nothing short of spectacular. The Gen-Z fashion icon is on a posting streak of dreamy vacation pictures, not leaving any stone unturned to make us envious. In her last Instagram post, we saw Ananya Panday slaying in disco attire under the starry nights. However, the diva turned the heat up when she posted her latest too-hot-to-handle post in a Chanel scarf top and an itsy-bitsy bikini bottom.

Ananya Panday is nailing the vacation aesthetic by creating a tropical island moodboard, one aesthetic photo at a time. In the latest episode of Ananya’s escapade to Seychelles, Panday posted a series of posts, a few of them highlighting the luxury brand Chanel. From her gorgeous maroon scarf top to her Chanel belt, the carousel totally screamed, “It’s tropical vacation in Chanel style”. However, the swipe-stopper was her lavish Chanel clutch, worth a whopping Rs 3 lakh (appx).

About the CTRL star’s Chanel Bag, the opulent accessory is from the brand’s latest spring-summer collection. The mesh clutch featured shiny lambskin in the Gold-Tone Metal Black color. Made with quilting, the high-fashion bag featured Chanel’s iconic double-C monogram and a sling chain interlaced with leather.

Moreover, The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress flaunted her sunkissed/tanned body in a tempting Chanel scarf top in maroon with multiple Chanel graphics and monograms printed on the trim. The sartorial slayer paired the scarf top with an olive side-tie bikini bottoms, raising the heat.

Panday accessorized this tropical OOTD with a bracelet stack—a gold cuff and a couple of colorful beaded bracelets. She further accessorized her natural beach look with small golden hoops and upper lobe studs.

Another slay from her tropical fits was her black draped sarong skirt adorned by a sleek chanel belt with its monogram embroidered end-to-end. Along with the luxe brand’s posts, Ananya posted a bunch of random snaps from her trip including a heartfelt sunset picture with sister Rysa in an infinity pool, a mirror selfie, and a sweet picture of her parents in the golden hour.