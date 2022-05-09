The all-new second edition of Levi’s X Deepika Padukone is screaming summer fashion!

With summer comes beautiful shades, a burst of colours, and all things fresh and fun! Just like the second season of Levi’s x Deepika Padukone. A lookbook personally curated by Deepika that entails an easy-breezy collection of statement-making Levi’s outfits ideal for summer brunches, casual outings, impromptu night-outs, and alfresco dinner dates.

Taking a page from Deepika Padukone’s signature cool style where athleisure meets finesse and a bit of sexiness, Levi’s summer collection boasts eloquent dyeing techniques, hybrid silhouettes, and utility elements in a myriad of popping colors and earthy neutrals. A little casual, a little slouchier but quintessentially Levi’s, the latest collection is an ode to the expressive style of the 1970s.

If you are looking for a celeb-inspired upgrade, look no further because this collection has got you covered! Featuring the trendy tie-dye prints, Levi’s X Deepika Padukone collection makes a strong case for summery colors with its latest range of jackets in shades of hydro-dipped indigo and emerald greens.

Complete a casual chic look by adding the hydro-dipped trucker jacket to a pair of matching straight-cut jeans and a purple-white crop top featuring the tie-dye prints. Or look out for the emerald green co-ords that are a hot favorite this summer. For something more casual and comfy, the high-waist taper fits with an extra wide-leg featuring all-over rainbow marbling and is playful and Deepika-approved to make summer statements!

Seamlessly blending comfort with style is the range of hybrid and elevated sweat dresses and sweatsuits that take inspiration from Deepika’s love for classics but with a twist. Featuring contemporary silhouettes that include a blazer and shorts set, jumpsuits, shirt dresses, modular jackets, and tops with dramatic sleeves and pleats, the collection takes essential dressing to a whole new level. So that next time you wish to keep things basic with the latest sartorial picks from Levi’s, make sure it is Levi’s X Deepika basic!

Shop the latest collection at Levi’s store and style your look inspired by Deepika’s summery Levi’s wardrobe today!