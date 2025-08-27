EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections

Box Office: Hrithik Roshan continues to drive War 2 in Hindi, collects Rs 2.25 crore on Day 14

While the Telugu version crashed on the second day itself, the Hindi version is still driving War 2, all thanks to Hrithik Roshan's sheer presence.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Aug 27, 2025 | 10:51 PM IST | 35K
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR
Box Office: Hrithik Roshan continues to drive War 2 in Hindi, collects Rs 2.25 crore on Day 14 (Credits: YRF)

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, crossed the Rs 170 crore mark today on Ganesh Chaturthi in Hindi. Though the movie should have made at least Rs 300 crore in Hindi alone, it fell short of the expectations and is set to wind its theatrical run on a disappointing note.

 War 2 adds Rs 2.25 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi, cume nears Rs 175 crore mark

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 released in a clash with Coolie at the box office. It opened to poor word-of-mouth, which instantly affected its business. While the Telugu version of War 2 crashed on the second day itself, the original version is still driving the wheel, only because of Hrithik Roshan's sheer presence. The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 148.75 crore net. It further added around Rs 18 crore to the tally in the second weekend, taking the cume to Rs 166 crore net. 

The spy action drama witnessed a drop on the 2nd Monday and collected Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 2.10 crore on Tuesday. As per estimates, it added Rs 2.25 crore to the cume today as well on Ganesh Chaturthi. The total box office cume of War 2 now stands at Rs 172.10 crore net in Hindi. 

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is eyeing an end of around Rs 185 crore net in Hindi. The movie turned out to be a big flop for the production house. 

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day  Net Hindi Collections
Extended Week One  Rs 148.75 crore
2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore
2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore
2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore
2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore
2nd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
Total Rs 172.10 crore net

War 2 in cinemas now 

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

