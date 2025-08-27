Box Office: Hrithik Roshan continues to drive War 2 in Hindi, collects Rs 2.25 crore on Day 14

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, crossed the Rs 170 crore mark today on Ganesh Chaturthi in Hindi. Though the movie should have made at least Rs 300 crore in Hindi alone, it fell short of the expectations and is set to wind its theatrical run on a disappointing note.

War 2 adds Rs 2.25 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi, cume nears Rs 175 crore mark

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 released in a clash with Coolie at the box office. It opened to poor word-of-mouth, which instantly affected its business. While the Telugu version of War 2 crashed on the second day itself, the original version is still driving the wheel, only because of Hrithik Roshan's sheer presence. The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 148.75 crore net. It further added around Rs 18 crore to the tally in the second weekend, taking the cume to Rs 166 crore net.

The spy action drama witnessed a drop on the 2nd Monday and collected Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Rs 2.10 crore on Tuesday. As per estimates, it added Rs 2.25 crore to the cume today as well on Ganesh Chaturthi. The total box office cume of War 2 now stands at Rs 172.10 crore net in Hindi.

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is eyeing an end of around Rs 185 crore net in Hindi. The movie turned out to be a big flop for the production house.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 172.10 crore net

War 2 in cinemas now

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

