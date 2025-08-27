Kingdom on OTT: Vijay Deverakonda starrer’s digital debut leaves audiences disappointed, here’s why

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom recently premiered on the OTT platform Netflix after completing its theatrical run. However, following its digital debut, many fans were disappointed as the song Hridayam Lopala was not available.

Why are fans disappointed after Kingdom’s OTT release?

The romantic track Hridayam Lopala was trimmed from Kingdom’s theatrical release as well. Reportedly, the makers decided to cut the song as it didn’t match the film’s intensity and tone.

While the OTT version maintains the same cut, Netflix has also removed another key scene. According to a report by Mint, the streaming platform has edited out an important carnival fight scene from the film, which has further disappointed viewers.

About Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, an aggressive police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.

As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers it is the headquarters of a massive smuggling syndicate his long-lost brother Siva serving as its leader. Shocked by the revelation, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as a law enforcement officer.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, with Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse as his co-stars. The film also features Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini, Muralidhar Goud, Baburaj, and many more in pivotal roles.

Directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features music and background scores composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography was handled by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John, while Naveen Nooli served as the editor.

Kingdom is touted to be the first installment of a planned duology, ending on a cliffhanger that hints at a sequel. The movie received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in the lead role of the tentatively titled VD14, directed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan. Additionally, the Arjun Reddy star also has a project lined up with director Ravi Kiran Kola in the pipeline.

