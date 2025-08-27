Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) becomes unstoppable at box office: Animation film collects Rs 159 crore in 33 days

Mahavatar Narsimha continues its glorious run at the box office. The animated movie is holding up really well in the 5th week, also. The movie recorded a nominal jump 5th Wednesday due to Ganesh Chaturthi and minted another Rs 1.15 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 159.15 crore net in 33 days.

Mahavatar Narsimha eyes a blockbuster finish around Rs 175 crore in Hindi

The Ashwin Kumar directorial is now set to face Param Sundari this weekend onwards. If the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor movie manages to receive a positive reception, Mahavatar Narsimha will slow down instantly. Based on the current trends and dropped showcasing, the animated movie is likely to finish its theatrical run around Rs 175 crore net in Hindi. It will be an incredible feat for such a low-cost production venture, as the movie turned out to be one of the most profitable Indian movies this year.

Presented by Hombale Films, it will surpass the lifetime Hindi cumes of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5. Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to settle at the third spot among the biggest of thesers of Hindi cinema this year.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under:

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore Week 4 Rs 21.95 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Saturday Rs 2.75 crore 5th Sunday Rs 3.00 crore 5th Monday Rs 0.75 crore 5th Tuesday Rs 1.15 crore 5th Wednesday Rs 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 159.15 crore net in 33 days

