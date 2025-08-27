EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi, collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 14

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie remained steady on Ganesh Chaturthi. It crossed the lifetime earnings of Leo at the Hindi box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Aug 27, 2025 | 10:42 PM IST | 36K
Rajinikanth
Coolie (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi, collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 14 (Credits: Sun Pictures)

Marking the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie: The Powerhouse clashed with War 2 at the box office. It led the box office clash with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer in almost all territories, except the Hindi market. However, it recorded a reasonable hold at the box office, emerging as a successful venture. 

Coolie nets Rs 75 lakh on Ganesh Chaturthi, surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Leo 

The Rajinikanth starrer netted an estimated figure of Rs 75 lakh on its second Wednesday (Ganesh Chaturthi). It remained steady due to the festive vibes and holidays in certain regions. With this, the 14-day box office cume of Coolie: The Powerhouse now stands at Rs 29.20 crore net. 

The movie became the biggest Tamil-origin grosser in the Hindi market in post-pandemic times, surpassing the lifetime collections of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous directorial, Leo (Rs 28.50 crore net), starring Thalapathy Vijay. 

With Param Sundari arriving the coming weekend, Coolie is expected to wind its theatrical run soon, somewhere around Rs 33 crore net. 

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under: 

Day  Net Hindi Collections
Thursday Rs 4.25 crore
Friday Rs 6.00 crore
Saturday Rs 4.00 crore
Sunday Rs 4.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.30 crore
Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore
Wednesday Rs 90 lakh
2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh
2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh
2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore
2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 
2nd Tuesday Rs 75 lakh 
2nd Wednesday Rs 75 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 29.20 crore net in 14 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas 

Coolie is playing in the cinema nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles