Coolie (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer benefits from Ganesh Chaturthi, collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 14

Marking the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie: The Powerhouse clashed with War 2 at the box office. It led the box office clash with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer in almost all territories, except the Hindi market. However, it recorded a reasonable hold at the box office, emerging as a successful venture.

Coolie nets Rs 75 lakh on Ganesh Chaturthi, surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

The Rajinikanth starrer netted an estimated figure of Rs 75 lakh on its second Wednesday (Ganesh Chaturthi). It remained steady due to the festive vibes and holidays in certain regions. With this, the 14-day box office cume of Coolie: The Powerhouse now stands at Rs 29.20 crore net.

The movie became the biggest Tamil-origin grosser in the Hindi market in post-pandemic times, surpassing the lifetime collections of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous directorial, Leo (Rs 28.50 crore net), starring Thalapathy Vijay.

With Param Sundari arriving the coming weekend, Coolie is expected to wind its theatrical run soon, somewhere around Rs 33 crore net.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 75 lakh (est.) Total Rs 29.20 crore net in 14 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in the cinema nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

