Box Office: Rajinikanth flexes his superstardom as Coolie races past Rs 300 crore in India, defeats GOAT and chases Vikram

Rajinikanth's 171st film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring a formidable star cast, has achieved a new milestone. The crime action drama has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the Indian box office on its 14th day.

Coolie hits Rs 300 crore mark on Ganesh Chaturthi

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie clocked over Rs 261.75 crore gross in its extended opening week in India. The movie slowed down on weekdays due to a mixed audience reception; however, it pulled its strings back and held reasonably well on the second weekend. The movie added around Rs 29.25 crore to its tally in its second weekend, bringing the cumulative gross to Rs 291 crore.

Furthermore, it experienced another drop on the second Monday, earning Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Tuesday. Estimates suggest that Coolie took its cumulative total slightly over the Rs 300 crore mark in India, by ringing in Rs 6 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi today.

Coolie surpasses The GOAT, targets Vikram next

The Rajinikanth-led crime action drama has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (Rs 300 crore). The next target for Coolie is Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which did Rs 307 crore gross in 2022.

Earlier, the Loki-Rajini combo was projected to hit the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India alone; however, the average word of mouth spoiled the fun. It is now targeting its closing around Rs 315 crore to Rs 325 crore gross, domestically.

Day-Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Particulars India Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 261.75 crore Friday Rs 6 crore Saturday Rs 11.25 crore Sunday Rs 12 crore Monday Rs 3.25 crore Tuesday Rs 4.00 crore Wednesday Rs 6.00 crore (est) Total Rs 304.75 crore

Coolie in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

