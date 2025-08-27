Box Office: Gujarati film Vash 2 opens with a bang, Janki Bodiwala starrer collects Rs 1.15 crore in India

Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, has finally hit cinemas today. The psychological horror movie coming from the Gujarati cinema has taken a superb start at the box office.

Vash Level 2 debuts with an excellent opening of Rs 1.15 crore

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 debuted with a phenomenal opening of Rs 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office. Of which, Rs 80 lakh came from Gujarat alone, while the rest, Rs 40 lakh, was contributed by the Hindi dubbed version.

It is one of the biggest openings of all time for a Gujarati film. Vash Level 2 left behind 3 Ekka, which took an opening of Rs 1.10 crore and turned out to be a big success for the makers.

Vash Level 2 opens to positive word-of-mouth, should aim for solid growth

Vash Level 2 has received a positive reception so far from the audience, which means that the movie has immense potential to capitalize on the same. The Janki Bodiwala starrer is expected to see phenomenal growth over the weekend, not only in Gujarat but also in the Hindi markets. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days. It must be noted that the supernatural movie will face tough competition from Param Sundari in Hindi.

For the unversed, Vash Level 2 is released in Hindi markets as Vash Vivash Level 2. Interestingly, the first part was released in 2023, which was later remade in Hindi by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan as Shaitaan. The success of Shaitaan opened gates for Gujarati cinema in Hindi as audiences discovered Vash and other regional movies.

When the makers decided to bring its sequel, they already knew that Vash Level 2 could be a big trump card for them to capitalize on the Hindi markets.

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

