Alia Bhatt in her most stunning bridal avatar resonates with modern-day to-be brides

Here’s a quick question for all the to-be brides out there. How excited are you to take the most important “seven steps”? Are you going through the pre-wedding jitters and mood swings? From racing heartbeats, cold sweats, endless trips to the washroom, goofing up the farewell speech, and butterflies in the stomach, expect everything to happen at once! In the #DulhanWaliFeeling film by Mohey, Alia Bhatt resonates with all the millennials, to-be brides. On her wedding day, she looked back at her journey of becoming a woman who is proud of her quirks and flaws. She is confident and fearless, but she is also pampered and spoilt for choices. And she will continue to be who she really is even after marriage! In the film, Alia Bhatt and Mohey subtly nudge us to ditch the stereotypes surrounding marriage and take a fresh, progressive approach by embracing our true selves.

On your big day, when you are overwhelmed with thousands of emotions, let Mohey be the bridal trousseau of your dreams, just like it is for Alia. Tapping into the expression of their truest #DulhanWaliFeeling, Mohey completes every Dulhan Wali Look with its array of stunning bridal wear. From brides who are their dads’ princesses to brides who are perfectionists, Mohey has bridal wear for different occasions. Here are our top six looks and how to style them.

Feeling like the most confident girl in the world? Let this glamorous Rani Pink lehenga embody your thoughts on your big day! This premium lehenga is accented with traditional zari work and hemmed to perfection so that you feel nothing short of confident and classy! Shop this look on https://www.manyavar.com/Rani-Pink-Zari-Embroidered-Lehenga-UNLB4287-425

Put your most stunning bridal foot forward on your big day with this statement-making red lehenga! It marries modern silhouettes with classic elements and serves as the ideal bridal outfit for modern-day brides. From its premium fabric to the embroidery and contrasting motifs, this outfit is all about extravagance and great finesse! Shop this look on https://www.manyavar.com/Rose-Red-Heavy-Embroidered-Lehenga-UNLB4311-416

Team up with your bride gang and deck up in this beautiful Ruby Red lehenga! Decked with avant-garde design, this ensemble is the perfect answer to your bridal queries. It is contemporary, glamorous, and just the ideal choice for your big day! Accessorize it with fine statement earrings to round up your look. Shop this look on https://www.manyavar.com/Ruby-Red-Zari-Embroidered-UNLB4308-416

The most stunning Dulhan out there, Alia serves us with major bridal outfit goals as she wears a statement purple velvet lehenga. Blending bold and modern elements together, this lehenga is a quintessential bridal attire that you cannot go wrong with! It is replete with delicate embroidery work and is just the right choice for every new-generation to-be bride. Shop this look on - https://www.manyavar.com/velvet-purple-lehenga-ulb4364v-413

For brides who dare to take the unconventional route, this teal blue lehenga is the perfect pick. Lightweight georgette fabric in a striking blue shade accented with floral motifs in eye-catching pink hues, this lehenga when paired with minimal jewellery will definitely steal the show! Shop this look on https://www.manyavar.com/georgette-dark-blue-lehenga-unlb4333-426