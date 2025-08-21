Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces new phase in her career amid prioritizing her mental and physical health: ‘I no longer shoot five films at a time’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is embracing a new phase in her career after 15 years of working in the industry. Having portrayed a number of roles onscreen and entertained the audience for over a decade, the actress is looking to scale back her workload in order to prioritize her mental and physical health.

In conversation with Grazia India, the Kushi star revealed that she has reached a point where she wants to focus on both fitness and films.

Ruth Prabhu’s last onscreen appearance was alongside Varun Dhawan in the Citadel: Honey Bunny series. Prior to the Amazon Prime show, the actress worked with Vijay Deverakonda in 2023’s hit film, Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comments on working only on passion projects

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed, “I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films. I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects.”

She further added, “But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

Samantha also talked about how she no longer takes up projects simultaneously. Elsewhere in the conversation with the outlet, the actress claimed, “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realized is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more.”

She continued to say that while the quantity of work has decreased, the quality has definitely gone up.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

As for the new projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next appear in Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is currently in production and will hit the screens in 2026.

