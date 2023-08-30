Key Takeaways from Kirsten Vangsness’ Weight Loss Journey

A lot of celebrities go through their weight loss phases but not a lot of them write a book about it! In focus, is the case of Kirsten Vangsness’ weight loss journey. The Criminal Mind actress shed almost 50 pounds most naturally within three years.

Kirsten was overweight since her childhood and faced issues that accompanied her weight state. It was only after debuting in her first show that she began working on a plan to shed a few extra pounds. If like her fans, you too are curious about getting to know more about Vangsness’ diet chart and her active routine, keep scrolling to find all the details.

Who Is Kirsten Vangsness?

Kirsten Simone Vangsness is a well-established American and talented actress and writer, born on July 7, 1972, in Pasadena, California. Since her school days, she was encouraged by her family to participate in acting endeavors. Later on, she had her Hollywood breakthrough with the popular Criminal Minds series in 2005, wherein she played the role of Penelope Garcia. She also appeared in the show’s 2011 spin-off Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour. Beyond her acting career, Kirsten is known for her incredible weight loss program, spanning three years. Kirsten is believed to have lost almost 50 pounds. Even though she hasn’t confirmed, here are a few of the ways that formed her daily routine.

How Did Kirsten Vangsness Lose Weight?

Merry and Bright to you and yours and I had “the co” for the last three days and it finally showed on the tests giving me “the vid” so vax, boosted and ANTIBODIES ASSEMBLE I am totally okay.💖 pic.twitter.com/SpoXsMA6U3 — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) December 27, 2021

The Criminal Minds fame, Kirsten Vangsness has garnered a lot of attention towards her dietary adjustments and exercise routine. If you are someone looking to lose weight and curious about Vangeness’ weight loss journey, read on to have an overview of what reportedly a day in her personal life looked like when she was on her strict weight loss roster.

Kirsten Vangsness’ Diet Plan

And I really like their friendship chemistry so Kirsten Vangsness and Matthew Gray Gubler pic.twitter.com/4veD9KblYT — 🕯️𝖊deva 💫 (@_edeva) January 25, 2023

Through her three-year-long journey, Vangsness managed to drop 50 pounds from 200 pounds. Kirsten ditched any synthetic way of losing weight, like weight loss pills and surgery, and chose to get slimmer through organic ways. Her plan was all about eating clean and consistently exercising. Kirsten has stuck to a vegetarian diet for more than 20 years. Reportedly her clean meals are devoid of meat, chicken, and even protein shakes. Kirsten is also known to stress over the well-established fact of staying hydrated. She recommends drinking a minimum of eight glasses of water on a daily basis. According to her, hydration is essential for flushing out toxins from the body ( 2 ).

A typical day in Kirsten Vangsness’ diet-oriented life looked like this: Her day began with a 7 a.m. breakfast involving an avocado toast, accompanied by a cup of green tea or black coffee and followed by a quarter cup of Bengal gram. Kirsten then opted for a 10 a.m. snack of half a cup filled with either papaya or watermelon. Her lunch plate at 12:30 p.m. comprised of a cup of buttermilk or coconut water and a salad/plate of mushrooms. During her 3:30 p.m. tea time, she would like a cup of green tea and some digestive biscuits. Towards the end of the day, by 7 p.m. Vangsness would have one multigrain flatbread along with a cup of lentil soup, followed by a cup of warm milk before heading to bed.

Kirsten Vangsness’ Workout Routine

Incorporating a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise sessions is the most crucial part of the weight loss routine, according to Kirsten’s reported regimen. It is likely that Vangsness performed these workout sessions while she tried to lose weight naturally. She would also focus on breathing exercises to regulate body weight. With an active warm-up round, the functional workout involved a variety of exercises like crunches, cycles, Russian twists, bicep workouts, dumbbell exercises, leg raises, and many more. It is best to perform these exercises in repetitive sets. Along with these, she suggests cardiovascular exercises like running, walking, cycling, or hiking to burn the extra calories. Kirsten has maintained a spiritual connection within her relationship with food and drilling workouts.

Kirsten Vangsness Weight Loss Goals: Before And After Photos

Conclusion

When a celebrity tells you that they lost around 50 pounds, organically, it’s time to pay attention! Such is the case for Kirsten Vangsness' weight loss story, where she shares all about her vegetarian lifestyle, diet, and perfect exercises through her transformation and healthy lifestyle. Through multiple sources, we have tapped into the top tricks and tips that are totally noteworthy for someone looking to shed a few pounds and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Kirsten Vangsness today seems fitter and maintained through her social media and it is safe to assume that she is working hard to stick to her wellness roster.

