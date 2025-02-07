Shivani Karnica’s Secret to Dropping 10 Kg: The 80/20 Rule That Changed Everything

Influencer Shivani Karnica has stunned the internet with her unorthodox weight loss method. She left the people divided when she revealed that she was able to eat her favorite junk foods while on a diet. She currently boasts 96k followers on Instagram and often shares fitness, makeup, and skincare tips with her followers to help them feel more beautiful. The influencer recently shared a two-part video where she talked about her weight loss journey. However, her take on weight loss differed from the traditional method, as the influencer shared that she didn’t let fun die.

She believes weight loss doesn’t need to be “strict, no fun, miserable.” According to Shivani, one is bound to fail when following mindless diets. She revealed that she has also been a victim of the diet culture that ended up wasting so much of her time, and she “crashed, burned, and failed.” But she got out just in time. And now, by following small changes that resonate with her, she has managed to shed 10 kg. Let’s take a quick look at Shivani Karnica’s weight loss tips that are contrary to usual weight loss methods:

How Shivani Kulcani Lost 10 kg And Still Enjoyed Her Favorite Food Items

The 80-20 Method:

Shivani describes the 80-20 method as “80% healthy habits, 20% freedom.” Although she knows that she probably would have lost weight faster if she didn’t let the 20% of fun slow her down, she is happy that she didn’t let her weight loss journey get boring and could still enjoy life and her favorite foods while trying to shed some weight.

She emphasized that a lot of people quit halfway because they see the weight loss journey as a punishment. According to her, following mindless diets comes with a price. One is bound to feel overwhelmed and give up on their fitness journey because they have zero consistency and hence, they never make progress. The 80-20 mantra made it easy for her to realistically follow her goal and before she could realize it, she lost 10 kg.

Flexible Fitness Routine:

In the second episode of the two-video series, Shivani highlighted that tiring yourself out leads nowhere. It’s not realistic to wake up in the morning and immediately start liking workouts. She recalled that she had tried all kinds of exercises in the past and even hired personal trainers but to no avail. She decided to take the matter into her own hands and to “gaslight” herself into liking exercises.

She focused on moving her body and only went to the gym on weekdays and weekends — she tried to get movements by dancing to her favorite song, walking around the mall, swimming, rock climbing, etc. The routine made her fall in love with working out. She switched up her routine, and thus, weight loss became fun for her. Even on vacations, she didn’t wait to try new yoga places or enjoy serene trails.

Eating in moderation while still enjoying all delicacies is Shivani’s secret to getting healthier. She documented her weight loss journey to help those who struggle with inconsistency. One can see how her weight transformation gave her a natural glow-up. She feels delighted that her clothes fit her better, and she is closer to her fitness goal.