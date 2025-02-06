Ram Kapoor’s Incredible 55 Kg Weight Loss Journey: 5 Simple Rules You Need to Know!

Who says the weight loss journey has to be tedious? Actor Ram Kapoor thinks otherwise. The actor stunned the audience after he posted a mirror selfie in December 2024, flaunting a lean and fit body. Ram, who has always been known for being on the heavier side, looks like a completely different person after the drastic weight loss.

Ram recently bared his heart and talked about his weight loss journey. He revealed that he was “a morbid obese man for 20 years”, who weighed 140 kg once. He battled all kinds of diseases. In a podcast episode with Cyrus Broacha, Kapoor said that he didn’t want to be the “ambassador of the unhealthies.” He recalled that he was so unhealthy that walking even 20 steps tired him out. Even though he feels lucky that the audience loved him as an oversized actor, he knew he had to get lean for his family. Let’s take a look at what fitness tips he wants his followers to adopt.

Ram Kapoor’s Top Weight Loss Tips: The Ultimate Transformation Guide!

It’s All in the Mindset:

Ram Kapoor believes one can not simply lose weight by changing their diet. Instead, it’s the change of little habits that matters. In a podcast episode, he mentioned that he lost 30 kg twice by going on diets, but the weight always came back. According to him, diets are temporary, and people should rely on their willpower to progress in their weight loss journey. He urged viewers to learn the difference between lifestyles of healthy and unhealthy people and use it as a motivation to lose weight.

Eat in Moderation:

A calorie-deficit diet is essential for weight loss. Ram Kapoor revealed that he only consumes two meals in a day, one at 10:30 A.M. and the other at 6:30 P.M. He asked his followers to refrain from eating after sunset. Ram Kapoor believes one can go out and enjoy life but still needs to be conscious, as eating mindlessly leads to unnecessary weight gain.

However, one should remember that certain diets may only work for some and we should incorporate a diet plan that resonates with our health.

Avoid Sugary Drinks:

Ram Kapoor addressed the fact that he still likes to party and is a big-time drinker. He still enjoys alcoholic beverages, especially neat tequila. However, sugary drinks are a big no-no for him, and he urges his followers to stay far away from them. Drinking beverages that contain too much sugar can lead to several health issues, including decaying teeth, weight gain, type-2 diabetes, etc.

Take a Holistic Approach:

The Kasamh Se actor believes diets are designed to fail. Instead, he focuses on taking a slow and holistic approach toward fitness goals. He insists that people should look at the bigger picture and envision how they want their future to be. According to Ram, working out and making small lifestyle changes give lasting results.

Don’t Believe in Quick Fixes:

On his Instagram account, Ram Kapoor revealed that he has been accused of taking weight loss drugs like Ozempic and going under the knife. But he refuted those claims, flexing his muscles. The actor said he has worked hard toward his goal and has been consistently building muscles.

Ram Kapoor got his wake-up call when he turned 50. He is proud that he lost weight in the “old-fashioned” way and not by taking the help of any external aid. Instead of focusing on the number displayed on the scale, he aimed at getting stronger. Even though his colleagues showed concern that he would face backlash over suddenly altering his “big-guy” persona, he decided to prioritize his health. He is grateful to his family, especially his wife, who has stayed by his side as his rock. He feels more energized and younger, all thanks to his amazing transformation.

