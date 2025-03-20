Kesari Chapter 2: Karan Johar teases Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s film in long note? Don’t miss his ‘Trivia for trollers’

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan are coming together for the movie Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the historical drama. Now, it looks like producer Karan Johar has teased the film in a long note ahead of its April 18, 2025 release. He also had an interesting ‘trivia’ for the trollers.

Today, March 20, 2025, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a message. He said, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward.”

The filmmaker stated that sometimes they got it right or sometimes got it wrong, but they always wanted to put those stories forward that they believed in. He said that their aim was to entertain the audience, garner acclaim, or just have fun.

Talking about his next project and sharing a fact for the trollers, Karan said, “I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are ‘outsiders’).”

He further mentioned, “I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has…”

Have a look at Karan Johar’s post!

Karan Johar revealed that the team has been working on the film for four years. He lauded the debutant director for his hard work and dealing with difficult circumstances like delays due to the pandemic. KJo also said that he was inspired by the actors and technicians who have given the movie constant support and love.

The filmmaker stated, “One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films! I say this as a filmmaker and an audience… I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion.”

Karan Johar used a saffron background for his note and also captioned the post with orange heart emojis. This also hints that he is talking about the movie Kesari: Chapter 2, helmed by debutant director Karan Tyagi.

The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.