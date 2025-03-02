Is Mandy Moore, Shane West’s Classic Romance A Walk To Remember Getting A Reboot? Here's What We Know

One of the projects that avid romantic movie lovers remember and can never really forget from the early 2000s is A Walk To Remember. It looks like it is time for the fans of the above-mentioned project, which was originally released in 2002, to rejoice because a remake of the beloved venture is in the works, according to the report by People magazine.

This news was confirmed to the outlet by the representative of the project’s producer Denise Di Novi.

Hunt Lowry, who also wore the cap of the producer alongside Di Novi will work once again on the movie, per Deadline. As far as the film helmer’s name goes, the news about the same is yet to be reportedly announced.

Di Novi stated Deadline, where the producer mentioned being thankful to Steve Barnett and Monarch Media for giving all of them a chance to, “bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation, all qualities we need now more than ever.”

The 2002 film is an adaptation of a novel by the same name, authored by Nicholas Sparks.

The movie’s premise surrounds the love story of characters named Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan. After they fall in love, a major pivot happens when it is revealed that Jamie has leukaemia.

The role of Landon is portrayed by Shane West and Jaime’s role is played by Mandy Moore. Apart from the two actors, the project also features– Peter Coyote, Lauren West, Clayne Crawford, Daryl Hannah, Paz De la Huerta, Al Thompson, Jonathan Parks Jordan, David Lee Smith, Mervyn Warren, Anne Fletcher, David Andrews, Dean Mumford, matt Kutz, and many more. The iconic venture was directed by Adam Shankman.