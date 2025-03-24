Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s reaction to VIRAL POST calling Dhanashree Verma ‘gold digger’ after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal catches fans' attention

It has been a couple of days since Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce by Bandra's family court. According to reports, the content creator and choreographer has received Rs. 4.75 crore in alimony from the cricketer. Amid this news, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika’s reaction to a post calling Verma a ‘gold digger’ has gone viral on the internet.

A video has taken over the internet where journalist Shubhankar Mishra called out Dhanashree Verma and stressed that people were right in calling her a ‘gold digger.’ In the video clip, Mishra, addressing the audience, noted that in the case of the renowned content creator, she had to face several hardships after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.

He mentioned that the cricketer’s fans would troll her and if she had money, it would give her empowerment and a sense of power. However, he then questioned Dhanashree’s claims of being a ‘self-made woman.’

“Phir jo Chahal aapka mazaak udane ke liye T-shirt pehen raha hai jispe likha hai 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' ya voh log jo aapko gold-digger keh rahe hain, unn baaton se aapko bohot parhez nahi karna chahiye kyuki aap paise le rahe ho (Then you should not ignore Chahal wearing ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ t-shirt and people calling you ‘gold-digger’ because you’re accepting money)."

The video was posted by a fan page with the text “Harsh Reality of today’s world." What stirred the internet was cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh ‘liking' the clip.

Take a look

This left many internet users surprised as they flooded the comment section. “Liked by Ritika Sajdeh", another user wrote, "Ritika bhabhi liked" while a third chimed in targeting Dhanashree, "Alimony 4.5 crore while she has 6 million followers".

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 2020 after their romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things turned bitter soon, and the two started living separately in June 2022. It was earlier this year in February that the duo filed a joint petition for divorce and last week on March 20, 2025, they officially parted ways.