EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lovebirds Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim nail the ‘how well do you know each other’ challenge

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the television industry. They tied the knot on February 22nd 2018, and yesterday, they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated their special day by dropping a new music video titled ‘Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan’. The video has been produced under their own production house, Qalb Productions, and the song has been sung by Devrath Sharma. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shoaib and Dipika talked about their song, their personal struggles, and also played a fun challenge ‘How well do you know each other’ wherein the couple has to answer questions about themselves.

When asked who is Dipika’s favorite actor, the couple instantly jotted down Shah Rukh Khan. Dipika stated that nobody can ever beat the Baadshah of Bollywood. The next question on the list was who is Shoaib’s favorite actress and both of them wrote Sushmita Sen. When asked what was Dipika’s outfit on their first official date, the actress laughed and remarked that they had never been on a date. Dipika further added that they are not the kind of people who go on dates. Shoaib said that by the time they realized they have feelings for each other, he had already quit Sasural Simar Ka.

Going forward, the next question was what is Shoaib’s favorite sport. Without any hesitation, the lovebirds wrote Cricket. When asked what is Dipika’s favorite food to eat, Shoaib joked that she eats everything. While Dipika wrote ‘Pasta & South Indian’, Shoaib’s answer read ‘Dal Chawal’. Dipika laughed and said she was covering up for her hubby because he always likes to order South Indian food. The next question was regarding Shoaib’s favorite holiday destination. Dipika giggled and wondered if she should write ‘home’. Shoaib wrote Rajasthan, while Dipika, after giving it some thought, wrote Khimsar Fort, which is in Rajasthan. Dipika then stated that the correct answer should have been ‘jahaan bhi train jaati ho’, as Shoaib loves travelling on trains.

The last question on the segment was what is Dipika’s favorite color. According to her answers, her favorite colors were Pink, Yellow, and White. Shoaib also had three options namely, Pink, Red, and White.

Watch the interview here:

ALSO READ: Pratik Sehajpal REACTS on being compared to late actor Sidharth Shukla by paparazzi