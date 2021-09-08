Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Kapoor on his character & co stars Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered recently and actor Abhinav Kapoor says that he feels ecstatic to be a part of the show. “To top it all, the cast and crew is fabulous. I have a blast shooting with these fine humans,” says Kapoor, who plays Vikrant in the show. “He happens to be a brother from another mother to Ram (played by Nakuul Mehta). Also, he’s flamboyant and a good positive character. Someone who will always be in the thick and thin of things happening in the show,” informs Abhinav.

Season 2 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is headlined by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Talking about his co-stars, and their comparison with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar from the previous season, Abhinav says, “Nakuul and Disha are great actors and humans, and they are doing a fantastic job playing their parts. I love watching them perform. I am sure Ram and Sakshi were amazing in the first part, but that was in the past and now this is the present, which has come 10 years later. I am sure these guys will live up to the expectations and marks set by Ram and Sakshi.”

He has seen a few episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1. “It was a very nice show. I am sure the second instalment will be as good too,” says Abhinav, informing that they are following all the guidelines while shooting for the show. “All the protocols are being followed well and we have a thorough professional crew. Everyone is on point with following the rules set by our government,” he says.

Lastly, what’s next in the pipeline besides Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? “There is also a web show in the pipeline that's releasing soon, but I can’t reveal details yet,” Abhinav signs off.

