Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Akshara Singh’s dad calls eviction ‘unfair’: BB should maintain transparency of votes

Akshara Singh was recently evicted from ’s Bigg Boss OTT house. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, her actor-father Bipin Indrajeet Singh calls this an ‘unfair eviction’. “Not only me, but I think the entire country feels that it's unfair. It’s Bigg Boss’ house and they have their own rights, but that doesn’t mean you can do anything. Our shows are made to entertain the audience, and are only working because of them. So I think, Bigg Boss should maintain transparency of the votes with the public too. And this is not only about Biss Boss, but I believe all the shows should do that,” states the actress’s father.

He adds that Akshara’s fans are very upset about the eviction. “I can see that clearly on Twitter and on several YouTube channels too. In fact, in Sunday’s episode, the girl who had asked the first question was from Bigg Boss’ team. The other two people who asked the questions are a part of the production house too, and their pictures have gone viral on Twitter. I was really shocked to see that. How much will you disrespect the audience, by pretending to be one on the show?,” questions Bipin.

When asked if he would want to see Akshara go back inside the house as a wild card entry, here’s what he had to say. “Why shouldn't she? She already has a big fan following in the Bhojpuri space, and after participating in Bigg Boss her fan following has grown all over the country. So if not for herself, she should definitely go for her fans,” says Bipin Indrajeet Singh, adding that he wasn’t very happy with Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin behaviour towards Akshara in the beginning of the show.

“I think there was groupism there and Akshara was being targeted. Anything she would do, people would say she is using ‘Bhojpuri Card’, ‘Woman Card’ or ‘Emotional Card’. That’s unfair,” he signs off.

