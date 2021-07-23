Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Amit Tandon says he has been offered the show: ‘I am open to doing it’

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most awaited shows of the year, and many speculative names about the participants for the next season have been doing the rounds. One such name is of singer-actor Amit Tandon. So when Pinkvilla got in touch with Amit to know if he is offered the fronted show, here’s what he had to say. “Nothing has been confirmed, so I can’t say yes or no. They offer the show every year, but in the end who they finalise they never reveal,” informs Amit.

However, he adds that he is keen to be a part of the reality show. “If you ask me personally, then this is the first time in a long time that I am memtally prepared, that I would like to test those waters. Because I am quite impulsive, and it would be something that’s interesting for me too. I am open to doing it, and I am a fan of the show. At the same time, I feel that I would be very interesting (on the show) too. Matlab rounga bhi aur rulaunga bhi (I will cry and make others cry too), you’ll get to see both the emotions. I am sure I will have my emotional moments as well,” informs Amit.

He also speaks about Bigg Boss 15 going the digital way. “I think the channel is presently focused on the OTT platform (version). There I think they are not really taking any major celebs, and are looking at a lot more newcomers. I could be wrong too. They are not really looking at having established people in the initial stages. For most celebrities, I think they are looking at getting them on to the actual show,” adds Amit.

Reportedly, there are many other speculative names doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 15, including Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Dandekar and Disha Vakani, among many others.

Also Read | Super Dancer Chapter 4: Karisma Kapoor get overwhelmed by Pruthviraj’s act; Gives him a special gift