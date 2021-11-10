Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer planning a vacation together; Read Deets

Ieshaan Sehgaal was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15, but the actor says that he is not disappointed at all. “I love every bit of my journey. I believe when your time is up, your time is up. I know as a matter of fact that I have given my hundred percent to the show, and I believe if you have done that then you should never care about your result. So no regrets at all. As a matter of fact, ever since I have walked out the house I have received so much love, I am truly overwhelmed with the response. People are coming to me for pictures, they are recognising me. It's a new thing for me, and I am on the ninth cloud,” shares Ieshaan.

Talking about his Bigg Boss 15 journey with Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan states, “In my real life, I am a very calm and a quiet person. I believe if Miesha wouldn’t have been there then I wouldn’t have done what I did in the show because she was my support system. I am glad that I met her, and found someone like her. In fact, just last night we were discussing that we are so blessed to have found each other on the show.” Ieshaan confirms that he and Miesha are dating.

“Nothing was for the show. Everything was just out of love. I really liked her, which is why I proposed to her. I felt a very deep connection. Now after stepping out of the house, we have realised that the ratio of people criticising us or thinking that our relationship is fake, is very less as compared to those who found us genuine. As humans we must focus on the positive then the negative. I am very happy that I met Miesha. In fact, we had gone out for a date a day back and are planning a vacation together too,” says Ieshaan.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Miesha Iyer on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s equation; Says she is team ‘ShaRa’