Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Miesha Iyer on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s equation; Says she is team ‘ShaRa’

Miesha Iyer along with her beau Ieshaan Sehgaal got evicted from Bigg Boss 15. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Miesha opened up on Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship, and the growing bond between Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra. “First of all I love Shamita. She is a darling. I don’t know if you’ll get to see that side of her, but she is very caring, sweet and a boss lady. I have seen her concern and her possessiveness towards me. I don’t know about (how it was) initially, but towards the end we were bonding quite a bit. I am really fond of her, and so for me it’s team ‘ShaRa’,” says Miesha.

Further talking about Tejasswi and Karan, she adds, “They started getting close, and by that time I had cut off from both of them as they had nominated me and all of that. So I didn’t spend too much time around them. Again, I am no one to judge their relationship. If they do have strong feelings for each other, then I am very happy for them and I wish them all the best.” Meanwhile, who is she rooting for to win the show?

“This whole VIP thing has started and now I think we are going to see everyone’s A game. Until now everyone was playing on the backfoot, but now everyone is going to play their own individual game. So it will be interesting to see that. But if you ask me who I am rooting for, then it is Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali, and then there is a tie between Umar (Riaz) and Pratik (Sehajpal),” Miesha signs off.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Netizens support Afsana Khan after her eviction from the reality show