Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Ieshaan Sehgaal on Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s bond: They look so good together

Ieshaan Sehgaal was recently evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed which contestant from this season he is rooting for to win the show. “I am rooting for my sister Tejasswi Prakash. I genuinely would want to see her win the trophy, and at the same time I think Umar (Riaz) deserves it too, Karan Kundrra and Vishal (Kotia), these are my top favourites. But if you ask me who do I want to win, then it’s Tejasswi,” states Ieshaan.

Further talking about his bonds in the house, Ieshaan adds, “Miesha (Iyer) and I are together, that I have already confirmed to you. Teja (Tejasswi Prakash) ke saath dosti nahin, ek bhai ka farz nibhana chahunga. I was close to her, and even after coming out of the house I have seen a few episodes where she took a stand for me. And even though I am out of the house now, I will do my best to support Tejasswi in the show. I had a good bond with Umar too, even though we had started on a bad note. Par ek bhai wali feel thi hum dono ke taraf se.”

What does he think of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s equation? “They are close to each other, and if the love is blossoming then I would want to wish them all the best for the journey, and congratulations to them. I am happy for Teja, she is my sister. And if there are genuine feelings from Karan’s side too, then why not? They look so good together, I am very happy for them,” Ieshaan signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Miesha Iyer says she & Ieshaan Sehgaal are dating; Opens up on latter’s equation with Rajiv Adatia