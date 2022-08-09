EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa shares marriage problems with Sushmita Sen; Calls out Rajeev for his 'double standards'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen married each other after a year of dating but in the first of their marriage, differences started to crop out. Reports about their on-and-off relationship have always made headlines, and after three years of being married to each other, Charu has decided to 'dissolve' this marriage. The Mere Angne Mein actress, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, admitted to taking this decision after a bunch of accumulated unresolved problems. Charu's equation with Rajeev may not be a 'healthier' one but she shares a deep bond with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.

For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa's husband Rajeev Sen is Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother. The television actress told Pinkvilla that she is all by herself in these trying times. When prodded if the family doesn't step in to resolve their problems, Charu said that there isn't one single issue to be sorted out but too many things that are beyond anyone's comprehension now. However, she said that she finds 'comfort' in sharing her problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. Talking about her, Charu Asopa said, "My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone's aware but..."

I am handling everything single-handedly: Charu Asopa

The 34-year-old got choked up when asked if she's receiving emotional support from anyone. She said, "My lawyer and my brother and sister-in-law, they are my biggest support. Apart from them, I have nobody to turn to for emotional support. I am handling Ziana all alone. She fell sick and after that, I fell sick. There's so much happening all at once and I am left with no option but just stand strong and fight. I can't fall weak because I don't have that option."

Calls out Rajeev Sen for his 'double standard'

Amid divorce reports, Rajeev Sen shared his and Charu's 'happy' photo on his Instagram. This left her 'shocked' and she said, "Amid all of this, Rajeev has posted this picture, which is an old one. So, I have no clue why has he done this. Just like the audience, even I am shocked. I don't know what he's thinking and I don't understand these double standards of people. We haven't spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other. In the house, we can't fight about this topic but everyone knows that this is going on. When my lawyer approaches Rajeev's lawyer, she refuses to answer and because of this, the whole process is getting delayed. I can't understand the reason behind the delay."

Sushmita Sen doesn't follow her brother Rajeev Sen on Instagram whereas Charu is among the 16 people that she follows.

