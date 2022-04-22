Earth Day EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor says she always plants a sapling every year: My latest one was in Sri Lanka

Television actress Avika Gor does not need any introduction. She is popularly known for her role 'Anandi' in the popular television show, Balika Vadhu and then essaying 'Roli' in Sasural Simar Ka. Later, she also made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. Today, on the occasion of Earth Day 2022, the actress shared how she contributes to the process of building a healthier and cleaner environment. She also drew attention to global warming.



Avika said, “I think for me, planting a sapling is always something that comes to my mind, and I have been doing this for a while now. My latest one was in Sri Lanka and I will definitely be doing something on April 22nd as well." Further, talking about things one can do for the betterment of planet earth, she added, “I think these are a few basic things that we can do. Also, we can avoid taking our cars and vehicles and maybe cycle to wherever possible or maybe just walk. I do the same in my life. I feel these little things do add up and would want people to also follow. There are different things that we could avoid using, while we can start using eco-friendly items, avoid plastic, among others. We have basically read about all of these in so many years, but never really implemented it. I really hope that this happens very soon or else times ahead are not going to be rosy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. Recently, she also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film, I Go To School.

