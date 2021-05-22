EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri drives to a village to get 1st COVID 19 vaccine jab: It was quite memorable one

Akanksha Puri, who recently got her first dose of COVID 19 vaccine, shared her experience as she had to drive for two hours to a village to get vaccinated.

With the COVID 19 pandemic getting worse with every passing day, it has become important to follow the Coronavirus protocols to keep the deadly virus at bay. While masks and sanitisers are more of a necessity now, it is equally important to get oneself vaccinated as well. However, several states across India have been grappling with the shortage of vaccine and people are made to put in an extra effort to get themselves vaccinated. And this is what happened with Vighanharta Ganesh actress Akanksha Puri.

The actress revealed that she had to drive for two hours straight from Indore to a village to get her first dose of COVID 19 vaccine. Calling it a memorable experience, Akanksha stated that she got jabbed at a school sitting in a classroom in front of a blackboard. “I did drove to district Dewas, Barotha which is 2 hrs away from Indore. I had to get my first dose of vaccine and s Ii couldn’t find a slot around I preferred covering up the distance for it. It was indeed quite a memorable one. I followed the GPS and drove for almost 2 hrs between farms and mud lanes and found this ‘Paathshaala’ in where covidshield was available. I was waiting under the tree for my vaccine and the doctor showed up after one hour and I got vaccinated sitting on a chair in front of a blackboard,” Akanksha was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, several other celebs have also got themselves vaccinated which include Gurmeet Choudhary, Radhika Madan, Debina Bonerjee, etc.

