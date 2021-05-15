EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kharodia on being nervous about intimate scenes with Krystle in Ek Bewafaa: She helped me

Akshay Kharodia is all praises for Krystle D’Souza with whom he shared the screen in the song Ek Bewafaa and their chemistry is winning hearts.

Krystle D’souza, who became a household name with her stint in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has been all over the news courtesy her recent song Ek Bewafaa which also features Siddharth Gupta and Akshay Kharodia. The diva has been grabbing a lot of attention with her sizzling chemistry with Akshay. Interestingly, Akshay and Krystle were seen having some intimate scenes in the song which have become the talk of the town. Recently, Akshay opened up on his sizzling chemistry with the actress and stated that he was quite nervous about it.

Talking about the same, Akshay stated that it was Krystle who made him comfortable and helped him perform the intimate scenes with ease. “I was a little nervous while performing intimate scenes, but Krystle helped me a lot. She is a very humble person, she guided me throughout and made me feel comfortable. We had such a great time shooting together,” he stated. The handsome hunk was also seen singing praises for the Ekk Nayi Pehchaan actress and called her hardworking and humble. Akshay said, “It's great that people are liking our pair, it’s good to see the kind of response we're getting, I liked working with her and she is thoroughly professional, humble and hardworking.”

Furthermore, Akshay also expressed his gratitude towards director-choreographer Adil Shaikh who helped him pull off the role of an antagonist smoothly. “The director/choreographer Adil Bhai asked me not to smile the whole day during rehearsals, it was so funny considering the person I am. He was like you are a villain, you are supposed to pull a straight face, that was very amusing,” he added.

Also Read: Krystle D'Souza gifts herself a new abode & shares a PHOTO; Says ‘Can’t wait to do it up with hopes & dreams’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×