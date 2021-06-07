EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh calls COVID 19 'eye opener'; Gets candid about her role as Rakhi Dave

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tassnim Sheikh opened up about her role as Rakhi Dave on Anupamaa. While audiences may see her role as negative, Tassnim revealed that she loves playing the character on the show.

A popular daily soap by Rajan Shahi on Star Plus is Anupamaa. While the show's lead is Rupali Ganguly and fans love her character, the touch of spice is added by actress Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave. While for a couple of weeks, Rakhi was away from the show as she had contracted COVID 19, now, she is back with a bang and fans are loving it. Talking about her character on the show and the response to it, Tassnim revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that she loves playing the character on the show.

Sharing how lucky she feels to be playing Rakhi Dave on Anupamaa, Tassnim told us, "It's so good to be back on the set after a small gap. I missed the team and missed playing Rakhi Dave. This show belongs to Rajan Shahi and I am so grateful to him for giving me this character." Further, she went on to describe her role as Rakhi and called her a 'complete package.' Tassnim said, "I would say Rakhi Dave is a complete package, she is like a culmination of all the spices. She is spicy, sour and overall entertaining."

Further, she was humbled by the love she received from the audience for her role as Rakhi. She revealed that while she was away from the show, she got many messages from fans to know when she will be back. Tassnim said, "Rakhi is a mirchi and you can only expect explosive stuff from her which will be presented in a unique Rakhi Dave way. I am thankful to my fans for showering me with so much love and affection. When I was missing from the show, I received so many messages on social media as they were all eager to know when I will resume shooting again. In the past, I have done grey shades and also got love from my audience but this time the love of the audience for Rakhi Dave is on another level. The audience is the one who makes us."

Further, having defeated COVID 19 and battled it out, Tassnim hoped that people would stop taking their life for granted. She said, "This virus was an eye-opener for all of us, we get only one life, one should value that and always be grateful. Be positive in life with your thoughts and your actions, spread happiness & positivity. I feel apart from the COVID guideline these factors are also important."

She also went on to share her thoughts about her 12-year-old daughter Tia and said, "She is an independent girl now. My husband Sameer is also at home. Every day we are in touch over video calls. After I recovered from the virus, I was looking out for a gateway to greenery and nature and I am happy that I could resume my shooting again. My family is my strength and wind beneath my wings, their love and support keeps me going and growing always."

Currently, as per the track, Kavya and Vanraj have married each other and Anupama is struggling with her health issue. In the previous episode, viewers saw how Anupama fainted and was taken to the hospital. It would be interesting to see how the story pans out from here on and how Rakhi makes Kavya's life difficult after her marriage to Vanraj.

