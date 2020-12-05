EXCLUSIVE: BB 14’s Aly Goni on Jasmin Bhasin being seen as negative, Rubina & her fight, arguments with Kavita

Aly Goni, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 lately, got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up on Jasmin Bhasin’s fight with Rubina Dilaik and much more.

Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card contestant and changed a lot of dynamics inside the house. The actor was Jasmin Bhasin’s biggest support inside. Recently during the task for the finale week, Bigg Boss gave an option to the duo to choose who stays and who gets out of the house. After a lot of convincing, Aly assures Jasmin that she is here to win and the only reason he entered was to support her. Aly walked out leaving Jasmin emotional. In an exclusive chat, we asked Aly if he regrets walking out, his friendship with Jasmin, the actress being called negative of late, Rubina and Jasmin’s misunderstanding and rift with Kavita Kaushik. Over to him:

Were you disappointed that you had to choose between yourself and Jasmin for the task? Do you regret walking out?

I was not disappointed. Thank god, I got a chance to save her. If it was someone else, I don’t know what would have happened. I am really happy that I could convince her after such difficulty. I am actually glad, no regrets.

How will you describe your journey inside the house. You seemed to have gelled well with Rahul Vaidya?

My journey inside was very good. I made friends with Rahul. It was a fun experience to be away from social media and just normal mundane life.

It is being said that after your entry, Jasmin seen in a very negative light. Your comment?

It was never like that. If she is taking a stand for herself, that doesn’t make her negative. When she was not taking a stand, then the entire country was calling her fake. The people today who are calling her negative are the same people who criticised her of being fake and cute, so these people really don’t have a conscience or steady stand. They are mindless critics. I don’t care and I know Jasmin is not bothered by it. Her loyal fans know her and support her. I think she is playing very well.

When you entered the house, it was Kavita ji but by the end of it, ji wasn’t there as a suffix. What went wrong and would you be in touch with her post the show?

I would call her Kavita ji earlier because I respected her and she had been around working for so long but then respect is in your hand. When we started fighting over small things, she used derogatory words and then I lost it. Phir izzat bhadh mein jati hai, apni izzat pehle. It is not like we shared a great bond or had crackling equation. It isn’t important for me and it doesn’t matter and it is not necessary that you form good bond with everyone. She isn’t important for me.

Your entry also saw a rift in friendship between Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav. Your comments?

Actually Jasmin, Abhinav, Rubina were good friends even when I entered. It wasn’t like my entry caused a rift there. We would sit together and hang but during a task when Rubina and Jasmin got into a war of words, that’s where things went wrong. It is their individual perspective. Jasmin feels Rubina is wrong and visa versa. But it is okay. I tried to mend their differences as a third person, once or twice but since they couldn’t I didn’t push too much because they are hurt and I am sure they will find a way out eventually. You never know.

We saw a lot of people were laughing or joking when Rubina shared her secret during the task..!

I don’t know I feel people who were laughing during this task, maybe their own life is a joke. It was unfair for people to laugh at someone’s expense. It was a very heavy moment for us, to hear our dark secrets which really left us numb.

Your top 3 pick?

Rahul, Jasmin and Rubina.

