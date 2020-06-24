EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain maker Binaifer on actors not taking pay cuts, FWICE's demand on 8 hours shift

We spoke to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain maker Binaifer Kohli to understand the difficulties she is facing to execute these rules and regulations on the ground level. We also asked her on the FWICE and CINTAA demands of no pay cuts, 8 hours shift for workers and more. READ.

Following the lockdown, shootings in the city were to commence from today after a break of three months, after proper approvals taken. Sets were duly sanitized with the clapperboard waiting to be held on many sets including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, hours before, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) called off the shoots. The Federation claimed that the Indian Film & TV Producers' Council (IFTPC) had not met certain demands laid down by them. Some of their demands include an 8-hour shift for workers, insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, no pay cuts among others. We spoke to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain maker Binaifer Kohli to understand the difficulties she is facing to execute these rules and regulations on the ground level.

"The Associations worry and concerns are genuine and rightful as this is about endangering life.“ Also, it is about everyone’s livelihood. Right now, we are not technicians, actors, broadcasters, art director, channel, we are ALL ONE. We are all in the same boat and if it drowns, we all drown," “ I love my unit- my working family” she exclaimed.

Demand 1: 8-hour shift. Why she doesn't agree with it:

An 8-hour shift doesn’t work for me because how will I make a bank in that? First I have to test 40-50 people with a thermal gun, then oximeter, have to mark their daily report. Apart from this, I am not allowed to have anyone in the sets when the actors are there. Lightmen will check the lighting then go out, then the actors will go out and they will check for another angle, so if you see an episode which would have taken one and a half-day will now take two and a half days. Then there is a staggered lunch break. How will do we work and with what output? We have to stay on-air with a bank of episodes in case there are small closures.

Budget issues--- Broadcaster to Producer woes:

There is no price for life, period. Anything you ask for human life is less and there is no differentiation between the life of a spot boy, technician life, or an actor or producer. So the best insurance and SOP has to be got which is being done and must be done by all producers,. But for the broadcaster, one needs to understand that the advertising costs are none or severely cut. I, as a producer, I can say my show is number one, I don’t want to budge on the budget but I will definitely take a cut. It’s the need of the hour. Because that channel has given me everything possible. They have supported us, why will I not stand by them when we know the reason is genuine. Why will everybody not stand together? If tomorrow the channel collapses and shuts down or they reduce their prime time. Anyway, if prime time is reduced further, we will all shut down and sit at home. We have to respect our broadcaster who has given us the opportunity, they are the engine of our train If we harm the engine, we will all be standing at the station. I will do everything in my power to do that but beyond my power, I can’t put money from my home.

Demand 2: No Pay Cut: Why is it not viable?

All those who are highly paid and say that they will not take pay cuts, and we are told we can’t replace the actors, why? I can’t afford them, no? If I own a saree shop, and I can’t afford to keep a Banarasi saree I will only show you other material right? Whatever is viable from the business point of view, the channel will do. We have to take a pragmatic view of all this. We have to do the best insurances. In March, before everything was shut, 15 days before I had a doctor on my set and Everything they are asking for now, I did then. I will take extreme care of my unit, my people, but we have to be a little realistic and work things out which is helping everyone while not breaking the back of the economy. Most of the actors have not agreed to pay cut, some had but now the association says no pay cut. A lot of producers are facing these issues.

I don’t know how we will be able to work collectively if they say only 8 hours shift, price mat kato, replace mat karo. For a person who is in a higher pay bracket, taking a small pay cut is needed. People are not saying to cut salaries of those who earn 10 K a day, this is about those in higher pay brackets. As a leader, I want my team to go ahead, I have to push my boat, some actors have said, they won’t take a pay cut, so now I have only two options, either I replace, or I go ahead with them, so I will take those necessary calls.

Challenges to working with 33% of the crew:

How do I channelise people, I am very anxious and not being able to work because of this. But a much smaller unit is a good decision and the need of the hour. Ever since I am worried about my whole unit, they have been with me for 25 years, my director has been with for me 15 years, they are like my family, We all have to do things in the right manner.

To ensure the safety of the crew and ensure no one loses out on an opportunity is difficult. They are saying 15 days use half staff and the next 15 days another half. I have to keep the unit on set, so after 15 days why will I tamper with that arrangement? It is so confusing. I have locked my cook, crew on sets. Even my actors are willing. This is an unexperimented territory, we will learn on the go.

Monsoon adding to the hurdles:

Now in the rainy season, if people develop a fever because of typhoid or malaria 4 days the shoots will be stalled till reports come. This will be recurring, don’t know things will go.

I understand the associations are also wanting the best in the interest of life which is priceless and out of deep concern.

"I need to start only because my unit doesn’t suffer more. They have been out of work for 3 months now. This is a difficult time, we have to move as one. Let’s do our best. I trust the Associations which have so far been incessantly working at doing the best to come up with the best solutions," she emphasized before slipping back to work.

