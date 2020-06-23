EXCLUSIVE: Shooting stalled; FWICE President on demands of 8 hours shift, no pay cuts, 50 lakh insurance cover

We spoke to BN Tiwari, president, FWICE, about the demands they have put forward in front of the Producers' body. He asserted that they want to put a system in place so everyone gets proper rest. "Working for 16-17 hours with the insecurity of being replaced is something that needs to be addressed," he reiterated.

After the permissions were granted by the managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City) last week, the shoot of several daily soaps including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was to begin today. However, a day before the sets were to witness the action and cut again after three months hiatus, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) called off the shoots. They alleged that the Indian Film & TV Producers' Council (IFTPC) had not met certain demands laid down by them. Some of their demands include workers to work in an 8-hour shift only, insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for workers, daily wagers to be paid the same day instead of the credit system the industry usually follows.

This has certainly left the producers a little in dilemma, who are trying their best to get the ship sailing somehow. We spoke to BN Tiwari, president, FWICE, about the same who asserted that they want to put a system in place so everyone gets proper rest. Working for 16-17 hours with the insecurity of being replaced is something that needs to be addressed. "The producers decided on the date to shoot but the SoPs which were to be discussed were not discussed. They made a set of their own SoPs speaking with the broadcasters and sent it which we do not agree with," he reiterated.

He added, "We asked for 50 lakh life coverage, they made it to 10 lakh which we can’t accept." When told that we hear the life coverage they are offering is of 25 lakh and not 10, he rephrased, "Yesterday, they told us that they have made amends and have increased it to 25 lakh. Even the Bengali industry is getting 25 lakh coverage where the budget of their shows is hardly 2 lakh, so why can’t we do it? The production body needs to speak to us and discuss it with us. They haven’t gotten back at us about the 8-hour shift thing, nor about the payments. Nothing is being confirmed about that."

Payments for daily wagers and technicians

Daily wage workers including junior artists, dancers, fighters, character artists need to be paid at the end of the day. Usually, if they shoot for a pilot a year back, they get paid after 120 days of the show going air, how is this fair to them? Daily worker ka matlab unko daily payment milein, how will they run their house otherwise? Or keep a 7 days window to pay them but not beyond that. And the crew on a monthly payment basis should also receive payments within next month.

Producers say ‘humko milega toh hum denge na’ but a worker is not a partner of the producer body or channel, a worker is a worker. They do a job for their living.

Why 8-hour shift?

Workers usually stay in Virar, Vasai, and have to reach set (mostly in Film City) on time. Traveling time is usually an hour or two, one side. Apart from the hours they work on sets. Now, most crew work for 15-16 hours and then go home and have to report early next day or they get replaced. This is not done and won’t be accepted. People work 16-20 hours also depending on a given situation, but that is strictly one-off, it can’t be made a routine. Working for 15-16 hours can’t become a routine. The immunity of people has taken a toll due to the COVID pandemic. With such a work culture, how is it possible? Everyone gets a week off, what have these workers done to not deserve an off? From the time these daily soaps have come, logon ka chain gaya hai. Of course, it has brought in money too but it has also affected one’s life.

We want to bring in a system wherein on paper a worker has to work for 8 hours, after that, it depends on them if they want to work. But on paper, it will be 8 hours of work only. We won’t meddle if the workers willingly want to work overtime. Federation and Association won’t meddle in that. We will only interfere when we feel it is going overboard because we care for them.

Settlement of dues

We only have basic four points. We just want the shifts to be in place, daily payments to be adhered to, dues to be paid. It was already told that the producers need to pay their over dues but that is still not done. We have sent around 1000 letters of different artists to producers' bodies to get this thing sorted. We are getting videos from technicians, there is this one video fo a makeup man from Humari Bahu Silk cast who has threatened to commit suicide because of nonpayment of dues. Zee TV is not responding. Producer Joythi Gupta is saying they haven’t received the money. People usually don’t say anything because of the insecurity of work.

Pay Cuts

Producers called artists to tell them pay cuts of 20-30% and told them that they will be replaced if they don’t agree to it. What is more blackmailing than this? So we have told them no pay cuts. This is the exploitation of manpower.

What if the demands aren't followed once the shoot resumes?

Then we will withdraw our people from that set and stop working with them. Working with someone is not a compulsion, we can choose whom we want to work for.

What if actors and producers draw a consensus?

If they don’t stand with us, then we will also not bother about them. We will then not support them and viva versa. The system we intend to make is to benefit everyone. Sabko fikar nahi hai toh woh jaane.

When can we expect shoots to resume?

Whenever the producers' body speak to us, and we reach a consensus, we can begin the shoot.

