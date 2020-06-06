EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon says scared to resume shoot, admits her payments also delayed

Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame expressed in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla that she is scared but hopeful producers will take every care necessary to ensure safe shoot. She also admitted that her payments are delayed and she has been asked for a budget cut already.

The entire entertainment industry has now braced itself to resume shoots once they acquire the proper approvals from the concerned departments. Producers along with their team are figuring ways to resume shoot in the safest way possible, abiding by the 16-page guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Government earlier this week. While many actors have shared their happiness and worry about resuming shoot, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, shared that she is scared because "we work in clusters."

Guidelines and worries:

Tandon pointed out that she has gone through the guidelines by the Government but had two things which left her worried. "In those lists of rules, I still can't find a rule which asks that everyone should be mandatorily checked for COVID. I am worried about that because the networks and the producers won't be on the ground working, we are the ones who are actually on the first line of fire. COVID 19 is an asymptomatic disease, anybody can carry the virus in their body and show symptoms later. So testing them for the same should be done. Secondly, we need someone to monitor if the rules are being followed or not," she emphasised.



"Everyone who is on the set or entering the set must be checked for COVID and not just temperature test. We are still not clear how it is going to be like, even from my production house I haven't got any date on when things will resume," she elaborated.

She further expressed that she is scared because there is no drug out as yet. "Honestly, I am scared because we don't have a drug out there. Because for the last three months, we were all careful to not even touch anyone or talk to anyone and suddenly we will be put in a place where at least 30-35 people will be shooting. So, my first reaction was that I am scared and apprehensive. I hope that the producers and networks are making the right arrangements to secure the lives of everyone because nothing is more important than that."

"However, I am happy for those people who really need this work to keep going, like my hairdresser, makeup artist, they are happy with this development, so I am happy for them," Saumya added while keeping her apprehensions at bay.

Non-payment of dues:

Saumya also admitted that her payments too are severely delayed and while she is trustful of her producers, the situation is scary. "Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don't distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed," she revealed.

About actors facing a financial crisis due to nonpayment of dues, she shared, "It is sad. There are a lot of actors with a lot of financial conditions. Some actors can sustain for long under these circumstances but some can't. They have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don't know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can't."

Budget cuts:

While there has been buzz about broadcasters imposing budget cuts on production houses, it is very well known that the chain reaction would end with cuts being requested on actor's remunerations as well. To this, Saumya confessed, "I have already been asked for it and these are not actually things which have been finalised. I am still waiting for my payments to be completely cleared and production house to tell me what is the way ahead. I think they are all swimming in the water. The picture will be clear in the next 10 days."

Lockdown Diaries:

Lastly, revealing how her last few days in lockdown were like, she narrated, "The first week of lockdown I was happy to get a break and then we thought things will be fine but then you realise it is here to stay. Then you realise you have to amend your lives according to this. I took up so many digital classes or things that I had been wanting to do. I started learning some classical dance, I took up a yoga class. All of this happened. I tried my hands on cooking then I got fatigued. I think we all have gone through such phases, but I have realized I have really made use of this time, spent time with parents. I even heard my daughter say her first word which I might have missed otherwise. So, I have no regrets."

