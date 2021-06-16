EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh says TKSS should mostly begin in July or August; Kiku Sharda talks about their meeting

Bharti Singh put up an Instagram story with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda which got their fans excited.

Ever since Bharti Singh put up an Instagram story with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda stating ‘We are back’, reports of The Kapil Sharma Show’s much anticipated return has been doing the rounds. So Pinkvilla got in touch with Bharti to know more about this exciting meeting. “It was a get-together yesterday at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil (Sharma) Bhai and I were there. We had got together after many days so I put up a (Instagram) story,” informs Bharti.

So when are you’ll coming back with The Kapil Sharma Show? “We had gone to ask the same question yesterday. We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn’t much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon),” says Bharti.

When we asked the same question to Kiku Sharda, here’s what he had to say. “We just met for (discussing) how do we come back, and content wise we discussed a bit. But the exact return date is not fixed as yet, and obviously the channel will also make an official announcement when the exact date is locked. Yesterday, all of us just met after a long time,” says Kiku, adding they are all excited to come back with The Kapil Sharma Show.

