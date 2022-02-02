EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal REACTS on bathroom controversy: I was misunderstood

Pratik Sehajpal, who became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 had a tremendous journey in the reality show. He managed to win millions of hearts, but also landed in several controversies during the show. Pratik Sehajpal stunned the audience, during a task, when he broke the lock of a bathroom as a tactic at the time when actress Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside it. This had infuriated the entire 'BB' home and Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotain and others slammed him. Addressing the same issue, Pratik Sehajpal, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, said that he was completely misunderstood during the situation.

“I have been around women- my mother, my sister. I know how to behave with women and I’m very protective about them. If there was someone else in my position with wrong intentions, I would’ve been the first person to take a stand. I had a very pure and clear intention, I was just doing it in the middle of the task. I had only a few seconds in hand and I had to do it, I was very careful. It was locked from inside and I had to just remove one nut. I was completely misunderstood in that situation,” said Pratik.

“It was a difficult time. It was difficult to make people understand how I was feeling. But it is okay it was a part of the journey,” he added.

For those unaware, after completing gruelling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost four months inside the house, Pratik Sehajpal bagged the position of first runner-up.

