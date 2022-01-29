Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty’s mother REACTS to her confession of love for Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss 15, which has been the talk of the town for months now, is now inching towards getting its winner. The grand finale celebrations have begun and it started with a bang. Interestingly, among all the highlights of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, what grabbed the eyeballs was Shamita Shetty’s confession of love for Raqesh Bapat. To note, the latter was a part of the grand finale to support Shamita along with her mother. And while Shamita was happy to see him, her mother’s reaction to her love confession stole the show.

It happened after host Salman Khan had asked Shamita what she has to say about Raqesh who was seen singing praises about her journey on the popular reality show. To this, the actress stated, “I love him. I am very secure in my relationship”. While her words got Raqesh blushing Salman was curious to know about Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty’s reaction to the same. To this, Sunanda replied, “Shamita happy will make us happy”. Meanwhile, Raqesh admitted missing Shamita and stated that he is quite proud of her journey.

Meanwhile, Raqesh also expressed his disappointment towards Tejasswi Prakash for her remarks on Shamita regarding Karan Kundrra. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 grand finale witnessed a major twist as Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show. While her elimination did leave everyone shocked, it will now be a direct fight between, Karan, Shamita, Tejasswi, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. Who do you think will win the show?

